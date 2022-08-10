Rap musician MI Abaga recently had a chat with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and he had a lot of things to clarify

The respected rap star revisited his drama with American rapper, Rick Ross, who visited Lagos, Nigeria some months ago

According to MI, he asked to meet Ross and it is something that should have happened considering his standing in the industry

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has once again revisited his drama with American rap star, Rick Ross, who was in Lagos, Nigeria some months ago.

Abaga touched on the matter again in a recent interview with top media personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, during an episode of Rubbin Minds.

MI Abaga revisits US rapper Rick Ross' visit to Lagos. Photo: @mi_abaga/@toolzo

Source: Instagram

Uchendu made a reference to the matter, to which the rapper tried to give an explanation of what happened from his perspective.

According to Abaga, the agency in charge of Ross’ visit invited him to a group dinner with the rapper but he told them he would prefer to meet up one-on-one.

“Rick Ross is in town, he should want to meet MI. This is the guy here,” Abaga submitted.

Explaining further, the top star said when the event eventually happened, he found out that rappers were not fully represented in the line-up.

The rapper said he checked his social media and realized that there was already a conversation about what had happened. Abaga said he then disclosed that he was actually invited but asked to meet the rapper personally, and unfortunately, it didn't happen.

Abaga added that until Nigerians demand respect for hip-hop, they wouldn't be treated the way they want.

According to him, it shouldn't be a big ask if someone like him wants to meet up with a rapper like Ross.

Watch him speak below:

