Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have finally named their second son

The celebrity couple held a naming ceremony for the newborn as friends and family gathered to celebrate with them

The actress posted a lovely video from the occasion and revealed their son’s names on social media

Much loved Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently held their second son’s christening.

Recall that they welcomed their second son on the same day as their first child’s birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina posted a heartwarming video from the naming ceremony.

Regina Daniels’ 2nd son's naming ceremony. Photos: @regina.daniels

The new parents were surrounded by Regina’s proud mother who was beaming with smiles and other loved ones.

The guests were seen eating and making merry at the christening. The newborn’s name was also revealed to be Khalifa Chimka Nwaora Ned Nwoko.

In the video, the billionaire father also revealed that the ambassador present at the event was their son’s godfather.

In the caption of the post, Regina wrote:

“The gathering of family and friends for the naming of our new born baby. Prince Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Ned Nwoko”

See the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Regina over her 2nd children’s christening

Read what some well wishers had to say below:

Ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

“Jus like a dream my baby mother of two,thank God.”

Dions_create:

“See how Regina Dress marriage is no jocks , you still rock gurl.”

Junethe19:

“Everything is funny when a rich man speaks.”

Fairyglowtherapy:

“She looks good. Plus Ned is now looking younger.”

Hes__black:

“Like play like play regi don born 2.”

Water_musa_:

“Khalifa is Muslim name na.”

Slay_freak:

“She’s beginning to look like her mom.”

Weddingcoments:

“Pa Ned really have a good sense of humour. May God bless their marriage and children.”

M.a.k.k.y:

“Regina looks so cute A whole mother of two.”

Odogwu_wifey:

“All these names for one person? Will it fit on a passport?”

Nice one.

You have to pay for omugwo - Regina Daniels' mother taxes her as she counts dollars

In a recent post shared on Regina Daniel’s Instagram page, her mother, Rita, was seen taxing her to pay for omugwo (babysitting).

Rita was seen counting several $100 bills as she explained that she has to task her daughter for omugwo.

Regina was heard in the background laughing at her mother’s statement and seemed surprised that she had to pay for babysitting.

