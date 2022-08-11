Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justin Dean, appears to have moved on with another woman

Just recently, the father of two posted a loved up video of himself with a new Nigerian woman named Tokunbo Daniel

In the video, the new couple were seen smiling happily as they went on a date night and the clip made the rounds online

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, is in the news again after he posted a video with a new woman.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the father of two shared a clip of himself with a new Nigerian woman and they appeared to be more than just friends.

The video showed the new couple with big smiles as they went out together on a date night.

Korra Obidi's ex-husband Justin flaunts new Nigerian bae. Photos: @korraobidi, @drjustindean

Source: Instagram

Justin revealed the lady’s name to be Tokunbo Daniel and added a series of heart and love struck emojis to his caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the video below:

Nigerians share mixed reactions as Justin flaunts new bae

Not long after Korra’s ex-husband posted the video of his new woman, a number of internet users shared their thoughts. Some of them believed that he was only showing off deliberately. Read some of their comments below:

Thi_cknana:

“It’s always easy for guys to move on.”

Chidi.ma_:

“As it should be.”

Adedayo______:

“Nigerian again .”

Kylie__dbarbie__:

“Bro is having a hard time moving on.”

Miguel_roi:

“Once you go black you’re never going back .”

I_odev:

“That’s definitely an upgrade .”

Just_emah:

“Show off we know.”

Vicdano22:

“She’s cute and more prettier.”

Eddyluky_221:

“Beautiful lady.”

Sleek_thoughts:

“No time.”

Funjet01:

“Life goes on.”

Iam_christy_9:

“This guy is unserious he want to make korra jealous .”

Nifehairs:

“He likes them black.”

Thereal_beebee:

“Everyone deserves to be happy.”

Kandy_accesoriess:

“She’s cute. But this man e no Dey like e follow white???”

Osazlee:

“She fine pass Korra sha.”

Hmm.

I gave him all the styles - Korra Obidi on broken marriage

Korra Obidi recently spoke about her thoughts on marriage now that she is a single mother.

In a trending video on social media, the socialite noted that she does not think she can give marriage another chance.

According to the mother of two, she has tried the institution of marriage and gave it her all, including cooking and giving her ex-husband ‘different styles’ in the bedroom.

Source: Legit.ng