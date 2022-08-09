Popular Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi got fans and colleagues gushing after she shared stunning photos of herself for an event

Part of the people who couldn't hold back from commenting on Adesua's beauty is her husband Banky W

Banky fell in love with the actress all over again and has asked her to walk down the aisle with him once again

Popular Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington is a beauty to behold and her photos or videos gets people gushing over her.

Recent photos of the mum of one caught her husband Banky W's attention, and he could not help but fall in love all over again.

Banky W gushes over Adesua as she shares new photos Photo credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

The singer took to the comment section to ask the motherof his son to marry him again, and the actress accepted to be his wife for as long as it takes.

See the interaction below:

Bankywellington:

"MARRY ME AGAIN!!!!"

adesuaetomi:

"@bankywellington YES! In every lifetime ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Banky W asks Adesua to marry him again Photo credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Check out Adesua's photos below:

Nigerians gush over Adesua's photo

jemimaosunde:

"Are you single??? let’s double!!!❤️"

inidimaokojie:

"Mission accomplished."

iambisola:

"Sister Sussieeeeee you too fine."

jadeosiberu:

"Susu Slaaayyyyyy Best in beauty "

chinonsoarubayi:

"Perfection. You totally slayed. Over all best in beauty."

adaobi_ogwuazor:

"Mission was successfully accomplished! And yes you nailed the mission and ofcourse I'm loving it with my full chest! I love you Adesua ❤️❤️❤️"

abigaellecoly:

" just look at Baba God's Worksmanship‍♀️...Slay'em All."

adaobi_ogwuazor:

"Chaiiiii! It's the way the waistline was snatched for me❤️❤️❤️"

Celebrities react as Adesua shares lovely photo with Banky W

Adesua Etomi who made her debut in the Nigerian music industry, took to her Instagram page to share an adorable image of herself and her entertainment mogul hubby Banky W.

The couple were dressed in somewhat casual corporate outfits with Banky rocking a vintage shirt with the sleeves rolled up while Adesua was clad in a classy chiffon shirt with the top two buttons undone.

The actress captioned the post with three cute smiling faces with heart emojis while tagging her husband, Banky. She was definitely feeling warm and loved by her man.

Source: Legit.ng