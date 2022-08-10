Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo’s son, Alexander, recently trolled his mother, Busola, while she slept

His mother slept with her mouth wide open and the young boy used the opportunity to feature her in an online challenge

The funny video was posted online as Timi noted that it appeared his son had found another place to live

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo, has once again shared the antics his children have been up to online after his son, Alexander, trolled his mother, Busola.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the music star posted a video his son made while his mother slept with her mouth wide open.

Not stopping there, Alexander featured his sleeping mother in a trending Shrek challenge on social media.

Timi Dakolo’s son shares funny video of his mother sleeping with her mouth wide open. Photos: @timidakolo

The challenge involved him replicating the scene from the movie where Princess Fiona sang while a bird whistled along till it swelled up and burst.

Timi then reacted to the audacity of his son for making the funny video and noted that perhaps he had found another house to live in.

The singer wrote:

“In my head, I am thinking @alexanderdakolo has bought his own house or Won a lottery. Hence this bravery.

Even me cannot try this Kind of thing. I will use 8 years to apologize and pay for it.

@busoladakolo sorry, I know the consequences go reach me. #yardpeople”

See the video below:

Internet users react to funny video of Timi Dakolo’s son with his sleeping mother

Noble_igwe:

“Timi , are we going to survive this ?”

Lalaakindoju:

“Timi! Hmmm, just start looking for where you’ll sleep o. I support any decision @busoladakolo takes.”

Iam_joeself:

“You wake up and catch your only child doing this… reply as a Nigerian mom.”

Dareynow:

“ fearless child. If only we were able to do this as children, maybe we for no really dey around by now. In loving memory of… ”

Chiomachuka:

“Y'all need a tv show .”

Mummytripletsplusone_cooks:

“Let me be praying for you and your son, because both of you must collect .”

Interesting.

