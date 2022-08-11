Nollywood’s Sonia Ogiri has taken to social media with a post in which she dropped her two cents about Davido’s relationship

Reacting to rumours about the singer’s 4th child, Ogiri submitted that it’s high time he stops having baby mamas

The actress added that he and his ex-lover, Choma Rowland, would have gotten married if she didn’t get pregnant during their dating period

Nollywood actress Sonia Ogiri has stirred reactions on social media after sharing her two cents about Davido’s relationship status.

Ogiri made a reference to rumours of the singer’s fourth child while submitting that his fans and supporters should pray about marriage for him.

Sonia Ogiri on why Davido didn't marry Chioma. Photo: @thechefchi/@soniaogiri

Source: Instagram

She pleaded with the singer not to get involved with any other baby mama, adding that if he wouldn’t marry Chioma, he should get married to his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

In a different portion of her post, the actress submitted that Davido and Chioma would have gotten married to each other if pregnancy didn’t disrupt their ‘hot love”.

See her post below:

Social media users react

veevyane__ said:

"See as person carry another person matter for head, remain to write storybook."

victoriaoisamoje said:

"You'll leave important things and be having serious opinions on other people's lives,na wah!"

royalhabibii said:

"If you wan greet am greet am, if you wan drag am do it with your full chest. Stop going through the corner."

mayorjnr_ said:

"Paracetamol for another man headache when you sef get your own headache to clear off..online inlaw."

obalz20 said:

"I feel so bad for that situation, someone who is really happy it happened."

Davido calls Chioma his gist partner, social media users react

Still in a related story about the two, Legit.ng reported that Davido, was in the news again over his relationship with his on and off boo, Chioma.

Just recently, he posted her photo on social media and called her his gist partner to the surprise of fans.

This came shortly after the singer publicly unveiled his second son, Dawson, with UK-based makeup artist.

