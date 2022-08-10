Comedian Carter Efe is in luck as Wizkid's close aide Godson hinted that he would perform his hit song, Machala, with the music star

Godson made these known days after he had rubbished the comedian's song, which was a tribute to Wizkid

Wizkid’s aide further stirred reactions from many online after he said the singer is now to be addressed as daddy

A few weeks after he went viral with his hit song dubbed Machala, comedian turned singer Carter Efe is close to performing the song with Wizkid.

This is according to a promise made by Godson, an aide to the Nigerian music star, during an Instagram live session with Carter.

Godson also said Wizkid should be addressed as Daddy and not Big Wiz.

This comes days after Godson had rubbished Machala as he said Nigerians love listening to nonsense music.

Machala, a song that is a tribute to Wizkid, became an instant hit and even topped some streaming platforms.

While Wizkid, known for his low-key lifestyle, didn’t acknowledge the song or the singer, his closest aide vowed to make Carter perform the song with Star Boy.

Reactions as Carter Efe set to perform Machala with Wizkid

Many Nigerian have since taken to social media to react. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_phavvy:

"Lol wizkid wey fit no even Dey reply the aide call sef #pridewankillam."

mummyspet_hair_studio:

"God pass man na this same person dey talk rubbish about the song wen he come see say the song don go far he change mouth."

44ghost__:

"Lmao... Na cuz of say Dem Drag am... Wiz con call am to order."

pleasant_nelson01:

"Nah lie davido naim be daddy."

cash_pay_promotions:

"No be e rubbish Dix cater song????"

Carter Efe says he love Wizkid genuinely

Comedian, Carter Efe's dedicated track for Wizkid titled Machala emerged as the number one song on Apple music in Nigeria's top 100 songs.

The comedian almost went insane as he stripped himself on the street to celebrate the achievement and noted that it wasn't easy.

While many believe he was chasing clout, Carter Efe went on Instagram live to address the topic and noted that what he has for Wizkid is genuine.

