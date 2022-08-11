The popular song comedian Carter Efe released and dedicated to singer Wizkid, Machala has got a massive recognition abroad

The song that has been trending in Nigeria has not debuted on the popular Billboard chart in America

Carter Efe's achievement has brought out other fans of Wizkid, most of them commended him once again for the success of the Machala song

A viral song by comedian, Carter Efe, featuring Berri Tiga dedicated to music superstar, Wizkid, Machala is gradually becoming a global hit.

The song has officially entered the Billboard chart in America and currently seats on number 14 on the playlist it debuted.

Carter Efe's Machala's debuts on Billboard Chart. Credit: @carterefe @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Machala track has been receiving encouraging commendations in Nigeria since its release with Carter Efe declaring his love for Wizkid.

The song's latest achievement of entering the Billboard chat has got fans of Wizkid more excited as it continues to get international recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out a post about Machala on the Billboard below:

Nigerians react to Machala debuting on the Billboard chart

Social media users across the country have reacted to Carter Efe's Machala debuting on Billboard most of them commended and congratulated him on the latest achievement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tonia_gram_:

"Carter Efe be making we Wizkid FC proud."

Yung_boss1:

"For this life just pray for GRACE."

Wrldprincecharming:

"Enjoy your moment Carter Efe.. FC 4L."

Djmytymike:

"Wizkid grace Dey follow am just love everyone."

Sisi.simii:

"Anything that concerns wizkid is always going to be blessed."

Nohpheesat:

"Anything wey name “Machala” Dey involve na blessing."

Barr.eseosa:

"Even as a team OBO I still love that Machala song die."

I'm not chasing clout, I love Wizkid genuinely: Carter Efe

Legit.ng previously reported that Carter Efe replied to the critics of the song he dedicated to Wizkid, Machala and declared his love for the singer.

Carter Efe noted that he didn't release the song to chase clout as he has been a Wizkid fan since way back.

He made the statement after Machala hits the number one spot on Nigeria's trending music list.

Source: Legit.ng