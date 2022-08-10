Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido can't keep a lid on his excitement about the latest features set to be made available on WhatsApp

The Focalistic crooner reacted to the news about the new WhatsApp updates with a post on his Insta-story saying 'Hallelujah'

Some of the updates include users being able to control who can see them online and being able to leave group chats without notifying the entire channel

Ace Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke better known simply as Davido, has reacted to the news that some interesting feature updates will soon be made available on the popular chatting platform, WhatsApp.

The singer who reposted the news about the new features by CNN on his Insta-story captioned the post saying Hallelujah.

Davido shares his excitement about the new WhatsApp feature updates Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

One of the interesting new features of WhatsApp will include a user being able to control those who can see when they're online.

Another update also includes being able to prevent status viewers from being able to take screenshots of specific messages.

The last new update that seems to be the one of most interest to Davido is the feature where users can leave group chats without necessarily notifying the entire channel.

See Davido's post below:

Davido shouts Hallelujah in reaction to new WhatsApp updates Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

See some of the reactions the singer's post stirred:

@ib_fabz

"Tell them they need to get rid of “This message is deleted “ notification."

@crystal___moonlight

"surely we will have to wait 4 months just like with the reactions of messages ."

@246salespro

"Also you need to be able to delete messages forever."

@bhowmick_aporajita12

"From when can we update our whatsapp with the new features?"

@nt.izackqui_

"waiting for the option to edit messages "

Source: Legit.ng