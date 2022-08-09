WhatsApp, the free messaging and video calling app, used by over 2 billion people in more than 180 countries, has introduced three new privacy features.

The messaging app is owned by Meta, owners of Facebook and Instagram.

Three new privacy features have been introduced to WhatsApp. Photo credit: Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Facebook

A statement released on Tuesday, August 9, indicates that the new privacy features provide even more layers of protection and give users more control over their messages.

"This is all part of how we work to keep your conversations secure on WhatsApp," the statement read.

Below are the new privacy features:

1. Leave Groups Silently

Group chats are important but some are not forever.

So, with the new feature, it is now possible for users to exit a group privately without making it a big deal to everyone.

Now, instead of notifying the full group when you are leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature will start to roll out to all users this month, according to Meta.

2. Choose Who Can See When You're Online

It's lovely to see when friends or family are online as it helps users feel connected to one another.

However, there are times when you just wanted to check your WhatsApp privately.

With this new feature, you will now have the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online. This feature will also start rolling out to all users this month.

3. Screenshot Blocking For View Once Messages

View Once is already an incredibly popular way to share photos or media that don’t need to have a permanent digital record.

With the new feature, WhatsApp is enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection.

This feature is still being tested and will be rolled out to users soon.

"To spread the word about these new layers of protection, we’re also kicking off a campaign to educate people about the new features and our continued commitment to protecting your private conversations on WhatsApp," the company said.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, said this about the new features:

"New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

"We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations."

