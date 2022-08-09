Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, has continued to enjoy widespread love from his female fans all over the world

Just recently, the music star got freaky with a female fan on stage in Paris as she rocked him hard and the crowd went gaga

The video of the display spread on social media and a number of the singer’s fans shared their reactions

Top Nigerian singer, Ruger, has continued to make headlines for his interaction with his female audiences during shows.

Just recently, the singer went viral for the umpteenth time after he and a female fan got freaky on stage in Paris while dancing.

In the clip making the rounds online, the Girlfriend crooner was seen being straddled by the lady as she started to whine on him while he laid on the floor and kept performing.

Ruger gets freaky with fan on stage. Photos: @rugerofficial, @massnediaforum

Source: Instagram

As expected, the display got the crowd excited as their screams took over the whole venue.

It didn’t take long for the video to spread on social media and a number of people had things to say about it.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng