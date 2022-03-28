A video of singer Ruger’s nasty encounter with a female fan is currently making the rounds on social media

The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off, managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage

The video has sparked viral reactions online with people saying the case would have been different if it’s a male fan harassing a female musician

Some male musicians have no problem with female fans touching their body parts during performances but the case is entirely different for young music star, Ruger.

The Dior crooner recently had a nasty encounter with a fan and it was captured in a video making the rounds on social media.

Singer Ruger storms out of stage after harassment by lady.

During the performance of his hit song, Dior, Ruger got closer to the edge of the stage and a female fan used the opportunity to harass him.

The lady reached for his private part and grabbed him inappropriately; an action that forced Ruger to struggle with the rest of his performance.

The singer immediately yanked her hand off, held on to it with a strong show of disapproval written on his face before he stormed off the stage.

In a different video, the lady carried on as if nothing had happened and didn;t seem remorseful for her action.

Fans react to Ruger’s harassment video

simonokusaga said:

"I like how he kept his cool and called it a wrap."

abayomi_diamond said:

"If it was the opposite gender, the story wouldn’t have been funny ."

iamcuz_moni said:

"It's total harassment and it kills his moral . Can it be done on a lady ?"

femiy_artmazing_african said:

"Na why I like burna she for don collect boot for teeth!!"

i_m_olayinka said:

"Make these artistes dey carry chord enter stage, make dem dey wipe any useless fan wey try nonsense for neck."

_amxman said:

"Omo the way she squeezed it must be very painful oo which kind rough play be dat."

Ruger performs for Tony Elumelu on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruger sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted in a video with business mogul Tony Elumelu.

Apparently, he surprised Elumelu at his office on his birthday and treated him to an interesting performance.

A video showing the billionaire busting moves as his staff watched in admiration got many people talking online.

