Nigerian international singer Tems has come for those talking bad about her voice as she replied to them in a live chat

Tems said those talking bad about her voice were mad as she went on to laugh at them during the live chat

The short clip has since gone viral and sparked reactions from her fans and followers, with many talking about her deep voice

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems seems to be all out for those who talk bad about her voice despite her national and international fame.

Tems, in what looked like a clapback during a live chat with her fans, described those talking bad about her voice as being mad.

Clip from Tems live chat.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Your voice no sweet, your own voice no sweet, you are mad.”

The singer went on to laugh out loud during the live chat.

Fans react as Tems replies those talking bad about her voice

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to rally around her, but some went on to talk about her deep laughter.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

cutemikky:

"We prefer ur singing voice Abeg, this one get bass."

lino_ville:

"She’s laughing the don jazzy kind of laugh."

official_alexp:

"Her laugh be like man ."

mariambum:

"Bite bellé people everywhere,Tems clap back wella."

charming._caramel:

"When she don use sword finish who carry stick come fight she start to dey laugh."

mullarban:

"I need to watch again and look at her lips ti be sure she’s the one talking ."

ic_phoenixx:

"I Never Expected Vawulence From Queen Tems."

possible_worldwide:

"E pain her small sha But people are mean oo ."

Tems unveiled as composers on Beyonce's album

Nigerian singer and BET Awards winner Tems attained another feat on the international scene as she was acknowledged as one of the composers on Beyonce’s soon-to-be-released album dubbed Renaissance.

This comes after the US singer dropped the tracklists for her new album, which is scheduled for release on July 29.

Tems was credited on track 10, “Move”. Aside from the Nigerian singer, Nigerian-British producer Richard Olowaranti Mbu Isong (P2J) was also credited on the album.

