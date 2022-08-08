Nigerian music superstar, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid gave his fans something to be excited about after he shared some photos online

The Made in Lagos crooner attended Travis Scott's concert at the London O2 Arena and he chilled with the US rapper backstage

Wizkid who is known for not putting out too much information online shared the photos of his time with Scott and Nigerians can't stop gushing over it

Wizkid was one of the superstars who attended Travis Scott's hugely successful concert at the London O2 Arena.

The Nigerian watched on as his compatriot, Davido performed to the O2 crowd during the fun concert.

Wizkid chills with Travis Scott. Credit: @wizkidayo

After the show, Wizkid and Travis chilled together and the Made in Lagos crooner shared photos of his time with the rapper on Instagram.

Wizkid chose not to caption the flawless photos with Scott whom they seemed to have met up backstage and Nigerians can't stop imagining what is coming from the two musicians.

Check out Wizkid's post below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid and Travis Scott's photos

Social media users have reacted differently to the photos Wizkid shared with Travis Scott on Instagram, most of them anticipate what is coming from the two musicians.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tommyrichway:

"We getting this collaboration my two favorite."

_Badman07:

"This guy nah werey you post Travis you no tag am."

Azanti_fsn:

"Machala this na unnecessary tension."

Asiwajulerry:

"The Greatest Artiste in Africa with some fans."

Rinwaadefemi:

"Wizkid & Travis song in Jesus name."

Isokoboy12:

"Ogba come go give ‘Em Travis this Machala sha ❤️ Fc gather here if you love Starboy."

Wizlionboy:

"The two of you should just give us another Grammy song abeg, but our Wiz is proud tsha, he no caption the post."

Source: Legit.ng