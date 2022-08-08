Fans of late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh go emotional once again after a post about her funeral arrangement emerged online

Ada's colleague, Chinedu Ikedieze shared the Obituary of The Johnson's actress on his Instagram page and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

The late actress will be buried in Benue state but Lagos will also host some activities in her honour

It was another round of emotional moments for fans of late actress, Ada Ameh who died on July 17, 2022.

The actress's colleague in The Johnson's series, Chinedu Ikedieze shared a photo of her obituary on his Instagram page as he wished her eternal rest.

In the obituary, Ada's burial arrangements activities will take place in two states, Lagos and Benue namely.

A novelty match and candlelight will take place in her honour in Lagos while the burial proper will happen in her hometown later this month.

Check out Chinedu's post below:

Nigerians react to Ada Ameh's obituary post

Social media users took to the comments section of Chinedu Ikedieze's post to share emotional reactions to Ada Ameh's obituary post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ada Ameh's younger sisters speaks on funeral arrangements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the younger sister to Ada Ameh, Abahi Ameh came out to rebuff some misconceptions about the family of the late actress.

According to the late actress' younger sister, contrary to some false impressions in public about their family, they are large and functional and can never be wiped off.

She, however, announced that the family has started preparations for the burial and has agreed on August 25 and 26 for the burial ceremony.

