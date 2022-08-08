Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola talks about finding love and how hard it was for her to find true love in her younger years

The screen diva wrote that there was a time in her life she ran from one relationship to another searching for acceptance and true love, but it all ended in a mess

Aiyeola advised her fans and followers to always trust in their instincts when it comes to love because love is cold and usually garnished with lies

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola talks about love, seeking validation and acceptance from people in a post she shared on her page.

The retired screen star in the post shared said that there was a time in her life she was obsessed with the search for acceptance and true love. She said whenever it started to feel like she's found affection something evil always comes along and ruins it.

Veteran thespian Opeyemi Aiyeola talks about love and seeking validation Photo credit: @ opeyemi_aiyeola

Source: Instagram

The actress then went on to share three important things anyone who seeks love must know and practice.

The first piece of advice was that anyone seeking love must first love themself so much that when someone comes to proclaim love to them, they can read in between the lines of the lies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Opeyemi Aiyeola also noted that love is cold, garnished with lies and evil, that has nothing to do with age, class, religion or profession.

She wrapped up her post, saying, "genuine love though is scarce, but it's still out there". She told her fans not to give up on true love.

See the reactions Opeyemi Aiyeola's post generated:

@officialibidun

"I always say this, I so much believe Genuine love still exist."

@briscoins

"Genuine love wey dey don dey reason to start ho*kup."

hrm_prettychinwe

"She’s right tho! But fear men."

@btbaudio

"Complete this statement; E DON CAST! LAST LAST..."

Veteran actress Opeyemi Aiyeola appreciates her husband with sweet words

Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, had recently made it known to her fans on social media that her husband, Ola Owolomonse, is a very good man.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the film star shared a cute snap of herself with her man as she proceeded to explain why he was special to her.

According to Aiyeola, her husband is loving, patient, a giver, selfless, a protector and numerous other kind words.

Source: Legit.ng