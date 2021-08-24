Veteran Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola, recently took to social media to celebrate ahead of her birthday

To mark her 44th birthday, the movie star shared a video compilation and accompanied it with a touching message

Aiyeola explained that her birth was a miracle and her life’s journey had been monitored by God, seeing as she had overcome struggles

Popular Nigerian movie star, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has taken to social media to celebrate with fans ahead of her 44th birthday.

Taking to her verified page, the veteran actress posted series of beautiful photos of herself and followed it with a touching note.

Aiyeola explained how it had not always been a rosy journey and also noted that her conception was divine and her birth was a miracle.

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola celebrates ahead of 44th birthday

Not stopping there, the actress added that her life had been monitored by God and despite it being almost 44 years of constant battle, she never lost one.

She wrote:

“My conception was divine, birth a miracle, life’s journey monitored and controlled by The I Am liken me to a seed planted amongst bushy thorns. It’s been almost 44years of constant battles but guess what? I have never lost one only cos Jehovah Sabaoth is my God ❤️”

See her post below:

Fans celebrate with Opeyemi Aiyeola

A number of the actress’ fans and colleagues also joined hands to celebrate Opeyemi Aiyeola ahead of her big day. Read what some of them had to say below:

Jideawobona:

“Oluwaseun ....In advance sister.”

Olawale8382:

“More life sister .”

Toluwanisings:

“Congratulations mummy I celebrate you .”

Olayinka4209:

“Happy beautiful birthday to you sis .”

Jimifunke:

“Happy beautiful birthday to you sis❤️.”

Sarahtdadson22:

“Happy birthday to you Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

