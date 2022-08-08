Controversial singer Portable Zazu may soon sign his first artist as he lists out many criteria for anyone he wants to sign

The singer, who seemed to be in a phone conversation, could be heard asking if the artist he wanted to is educated, among others

The video has stirred funny reactions on social media from many of the singer’s fans and followers, with some shading him

Nigerian upcoming singer Portable Zazu is making headlines over a video where he listed criteria for any artist he would sign.

Portable, who seemed to be in a phone conversation, could be asking the artist, who appears to be on the other end, some questions.

Portable tells new artist what he must have before he can sign him. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The controversial singer asked if the artist had a National Identity Number (NIN), education qualification, among others.

He went on to boast in the Yoruba language that anyone that came in contact would be successful.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Portable stirred funny reactions from fans as he listed the criteria to sign an artist

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of the singer’s fans and followers, see them below:

prince_roadmanager:

"Weyre dey ask certificate like say u graduate ."

adesoji_david01:

" Portable no go kee person."

horlerlecongold_:

"Shey na like this Dem help your papa?."

dinuaghata:

"Cuz when Olamide help you, you have money abi ? Ode. You do COVID 19 text abi ? Mumu man like you."

dayoppe:

"Zehhhh the interviewer Level don change for you oooo."

saint_samara:

"I hope you meet all this requirements before Pokolee and Olamide help you ."

Portable Zazu tenders apology to Headies Awards organisers

Hours after controversial singer Portable Zazu reacted to his disqualification from this year's Headies Award, where he said he didn’t regret his actions and went on to brag about his achievement, he has now tendered an apology to the organisers.

Portable in the video also told his fans and followers to keep voting while he appealed to the organisers to give him his award.

In his words:

“Headies make una no vex, them say make I change that lamba, ok, keep voting.”

He said he is the next to win the award as he appreciated his fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng