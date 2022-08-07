Shortly after news of the acttack on his convoy broke on social media, Cubana Chiefpriest has shared some details of the attack

Goig into worship mode in the video he shared, the socialite disclosed that everyone escape unhurt even though their cars were riddled with bullets

Chiefpriest also revealed that the unfortunate incident happened on his way to work in Anambra state

Popular Nigerian rich man and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest's convoy narrowly escaped an attacked by unknown men on his convoy.

Following the unfortunate incident that ended in praises for the socialite, he has shared some details on his Instagram page.

Cubana Chiefpriest says no casualities were recorded Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The marathon continues

Giving praises to God, Chiefpriest revealed that nobody was lost in the attack, and thanked everyone who had reached out to him.

He also added that the unfortunate incident happened in Anambra, on his way to work in Asaba.

"God Did !!!! The Marathon Continues, All My People Are Safe & Sound Thanks For All The Calls & Messages, Imolites Make Una No Mind @instablog9ja Sh*it Never Happened Here In Imo, It Happened In Anambara On My Way To Work In Asaba, Fact Remains The Entire Southeast Needs To Be Sanitized Completely."

See the post below:

Nigerians rejoice with Chiefpriest

obi_cubana:

"Ezemmuo......Oje mba enwe iro!!❤️"

whitemoney__:

"God is the greatest♥️"

uchennannanna:

"Thank God for his mercies upon you and your team "

dubby_gustavo:

"Gods name be praised.. Please we need to be careful these days."

blessedcogency1:

"Thank God for your life Ezemmuo. God did all "

Source: Legit.ng