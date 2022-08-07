Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen in Anamabra state

Videos of the aftermath of the attack on his convoy has made the rounds on social media with bullet holes all over the cars

Lamenting about how unsafe the country is for everyone, Nigerian have thanked God on behalf of Chiefpriest

Okechukwu Pascal aka Cubana Chiefpriest has a lot to be thankful for seeinga s she recently survived a deadly attack.

According to reports, the socialite and his convoy were attacked in transit, there have been no reports of casualties, but the expensive cars took a hit.

Nigerians rejoice with Cubana Ciefpriest as he escapes death Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@instablog9ja

A video of the bullet ridden cars with gaping holes and broken windshields and glasses tell the tale of the brutal attack.

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Cubana Chiefpriest

shes_spotless:

"Haaa thank God for his life."

justonyinyechi:

"Thank God for your life."

yung_boss1:

"The country bad, big man dey feel am small person dey feel am. What a country ‍♂️"

___sixpence:

"E go touch the rich more than the poor very soon… it’s getting worse everyday."

bv_zezzs:

"E no concern me e no concern me…na we take reach here."

kidsdecornaija:

"Wow, this is a huge miracle. Thank God for protection always."

lkenna_igboamalu:

"Hmmm e Don finally red be that even enemies of your progress is now taking advantage of the current situation."

king_sammy982:

"He supports Hope Uzodinma ....thank God for his life."

creammoi:

"Hmmm.. thank God for him. If we don’t fix this country, small small hand dey reach every corner .. so sad!!!"

arugba_anthony:

"Good God! Blessed be God in His Angels, and in His Saints. "

Cubana Chiefpriest reveals why he looked down on young man

Popular Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to react to the different narratives that have been spun about him.

As opposed to what people were saying, the young man he allegedly looked down on was not a fan and was, in fact, supposed to deliver on a job.

Chiefpriest on his Instagram story channel explained that the young man did not stay committed to the job he was paid to do.

He continued by saying that the young man was supposed to be arranging seats, but left that to make videos on stage while sound check was going on.

