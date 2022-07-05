Nigerian female comedienne Princess left many Nigerians gushing after she shared throwback photos of her and veteran actor Olu Jacobs

Princess, in her statement, referred to the veteran actor, who clocked 80 in 2022, as her teacher and guardian

She revealed Olu Jacobs taught her confidence, leaving many of her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, gushing

Popular comedienne, Princess, is among the many people within and outside Nigeria that celebrated veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs.

To make it even more special, Princess shared some rare throwbacks of her and the veteran actor, who she referred to as “Uncle Olu.”

Princess calls Olu Jacobs her teacher. Credit: @princesscomedian

Source: Instagram

Princess showered praise on the veteran actor on his 80th birthday as he revealed he taught her to be confident as he showered prayers on her.

Sharing the photos, Princess wrote:

“Today I celebrate a my teacher, mentor and guardian Uncle Olu as I fondly call him. The man who taught me confidence and his lovely wife @ajokesilva God bless you both for grooming and making me safe. May your home continue to be filled with love and peace of mind in Jesus mighty name ”

See photos below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tossygold:

"But ma’am u were very beautiful as a young girl "

femiipaye:

"Wow ooo... So you were that third eyes girl in the 80s?"

wondalandafrica:

"Princess o, Young Don Grow o. God Bless Our Legend Mr. Olu Jacobs And His Family."

aderonke.aina.9:

"Happy birthday grandpa llnp sir, may God give you sound health and happiness."

mamadeestore:

"Wow I'm marvel, this is awesome . Thank u for celebrating him now."

olabodebrown:

See cute princess here o

Joke Silva shares throwback pics of hubby Olu Jacobs

Veteran Nollywood legend, Olu Jacobs, celebrated his 80th birthday today, July 4, and his supportive wife, Joke Silva, announced on social media.

The actress shared a throwback photo of her husband as a young man as she gushed over him and asked fans to guess who he is.

"Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is...#80@Glover Birthday loading....@thegloverhall"

