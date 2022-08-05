A physician identified as Doc Neto has taken to social media to raise alarm over the exit of Nigerian doctors from the country

Sharing a post which showed how many doctors have been licensed in the UK, Neto pointed out that only singers Dr Sid and Small Doctor will be left soon

The tweet as expected, sparked reactions on social media, while some laughed at it, others created serious discussion

The exit of Nigerian doctors in their numbers to other foreign countries to practice has sparked reactions on social media.

A physician identified as Doc Neto in his tweet disclosed that the UK has licensed 266 Nigerian doctors in just two months.

Wishing Nigerians good luck, Neto noted that at the end of the day musicians Dr Sid and Small Doctor will be the only ones left to treat Nigerians.

"Good luck to you all. Na small doctor and Dr Sid go remain to treat una for naija las las. "UK licenses 266 Nigerian doctors in two months."

Neto's tweet sparks reactions

@olacapital:

"Doctors have been leaving the shores of Nigeria in search of greener pastures since the 80s and it will continue like that."

@fueksy:

"Sid is actually a Dentist, he actually went to university and earned the degree not to mocked by the likes of you."

@Mikefrmphcity:

"I like the fact that we can laugh even when we know we're really screwed"

@Dapo_aruna"

"If @aproko_doctor leaves who will be the Minister of water resources?"

@OgbeniBlackbear:

"At least Dr Sid na dentist. É fit do show for night and root canal for afternoon "

@Bliss_Ayodeji:

"and Dr Zeh."

Small Doctor reveals hilarious advice Burna Boy gave him

Nigerian singer, Small Doctor got people talking after he shared a piece of advice he got from one of his colleagues, Burna Boy.

The singer shared a tweet where he revealed that the Last Last crooner told him something about hustling and long life and he will hold on tight to the word of wisdom.

Nigerians interpreted Burna's advice to Small Doctor differently, most of them noted that rest is important.

