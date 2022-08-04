Music star Bella Shmurda was recently a guest on the Echo Room podcast and he had a few words to share about internet fraudsters

The singer refused to admit or deny his involvement in cybercrime while submitting that the situation in Nigeria has driven a lot of people to take wrong decisions

According to Shmurda, people have responsibilities that would eventually spur them into making money the best way they can

Nigerian music star Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed had a lot to share during his recent appearance on the Echo Room podcast.

A viral portion of the interview making the rounds on social media captured the singer trying to make a case for youths involved in cybercrime.

Bella Shmurda makes a case for internet fraudsters. Photo: @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

When the host of the show asked why Bella refused to do ‘yahoo yahoo’, the singer was dicey with his response as he refused to admit or deny his involvement. He, however, noted that he had to do what was necessary for himself.

Explaining further, the singer pointed out that people are really just trying to make a way for themselves, especially in a country like Nigeria where things are difficult.

Shmurda said people have kids and other responsibilities that require them to bring something to the table, and this is why they end up doing some things.

He added that some internet fraudsters are not happy with their wealth mostly because of the source.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

revy_signatures said:

"You do am Abi u no do am? this interviewer came prepared for you ."

lizclothings said:

"This guy is one of the realest in the entertainment industry."

izuofafrica said:

"Until you become a victim, you will never know how it hurts. There is no justification for it."

a.emmanuel.79 said:

"Efcc Wil soon declare you wanted."

db_naturals_ said:

"Omo I agree say country hard but no excuse for fraud. No justification at all."

_og_of_the_most_high_ said:

"Nothing can justify fraud yo!...... smartphones are not called "smart" for nothing.....think outside the box!"

a_bottle_of_rose said:

"Lol..there are ways to avoid questions or stay neutral on opinions even if it’s something you stand for."

