Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor, sparked hilarious reactions on social media when he shared a piece of advice he got from his colleague Burna Boy

Small Doctor declared that the African Giant advised him about the hustle and long life and he is willing to hold on tight to the advice

Nigerians have interpreted Burna's advice to Small Doctor differently, most of them noted that rest is important

Nigerian singer, Small Doctor got people talking after he shared a piece of advice he got from one of his colleagues, Burna Boy.

The singer shared a Tweet where he revealed that the Last Last crooner told him something about hustling and long life and he will hold on tight to the word of wisdom.

Small Doctor shares advice Burna Boy gave him. Credit: @iam_smalldoctor @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"Burna just said to me, Small omo hustle no dey give long life. I held that 100."

Nigerians react to Burna's advice to Small Doctor

Social media users across the country have given different interpretations to Burna Boy's advice to Small Doctor.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Alexa42__:

"For people who are finding it hard to understand the moral lesson, well it’s take care of yourself/body while you hustle."

Leeeymarrh:

"That’s true …Problem no Dey finish try Dey enjoy and rest."

Dopedjkas:

"In a nutshell, he said money is not everything."

Golden_child___:

"As u Dey hustle make sure u Dey enjoy, make next of kin no go use your money buy Benz."

Iam_alexanthony:

"That’s why you hustle Smart, not hustle hard as in hard work or labour."

Cheezyofficiall:

"Hustle, rest and take care of that body that hustles."

