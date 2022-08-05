Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere Egbi shared a series of posts to address new housemates who are in search of new relationships

Pere feel the script of forming lovers is no longer working as he urged the housemates to use another strategy

He also revealed when real relationships will start in the house as he shades Sheggz and Eloswag over Bella, Nigerian have reacted to his tweets

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi, is sharing his experiences about relationships in biggie's house and advising the new stars at the same time.

The reality star took to Twitter to drop some tweets about people falling in love and forming relationships in the Big Brother house.

Pere advises new BBNaija stars on forming relationships. Credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

In one of the tweets, Pere declared that none of the ships will sail because they started forming them in the first week as he believed that the script they are trying to act is no longer working.

He further maintained that it is until they leave biggie's house they will know which of the ships will work as all of them are currently under construction.

In another tweet, he said:

"The REAL ships haven’t formed yet. After the FIRST eviction, you start to see scripts closed and real personalities unfold. Real bonds and friendships/relationships form. I see attraction ear and dear. Dassit. I dey my house."

He also called out Sheggz and Elosgwag for almost exchanging blows because of Bella as he declared that the BBNaija show is not scripted.

Check out some of his tweets about relationships in the house below:

Nigerians react to Pere's tweets

Social media users trooped to the comments section of Pere's tweets to drop interesting reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

RebeccaKargboR1:

"Thank you not all these ones that are blinded by hate and support violence."

Zoba310763571:

"Are you indirectly telling us that the show is scripted? So Biggie gave you guys a script to play for us? No wonder you guys were 100% boring."

Anowaiz:

"Beauty no go even remember groovy when she comes out ..lol the reason confined space force ships to happen lol."

Saga shares funny video to advise emotional BBNaija stars on how to cry

One of the emotional stars of the previous BBNaiaj show, Saga Adeolu, took to his Instagram page to share some amazing advice to the new biggie housemates.

The reality star urged the new Level-Up housemates to be better than him when they want to cry as he compared his tears to a funnier one.

Saga's lover in biggie's house, Nini, dropped a funny comment on his post.

