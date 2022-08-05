Nollywood actress Regina Daniels aside from being popular in movies, is known for her love of travelling

The actress, in her latest post via her social media timeline, shared some beautiful pictures from her visit to the Lost City of Petra in Jordan

Many of the actress’ fans and followers have since taken to her comment section to gush over her, with many hailing her

There are a number of beautiful places to visit in the world, and Nollywood actress and wife of popular businessman Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, gave fans an insight into what the Lost City of Petra located in Jordan looks like.

The beautiful actress shared some amazing pictures as well as a video of herself in the lost city.

Regina Daniels slays in lovely outfit. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In one of her posts on her Instagram page, Regina wrote:

"Good morning from the Lost City of Petra."

A statement on Nationalgeographic about the Lost City of Petra reads:

"Lost City" still has secrets to reveal: Thousands of years ago, the now-abandoned city of Petra was thriving. Carved directly into vibrant red, white, pink, and sandstone cliff faces, the prehistoric Jordanian city of Petra was "lost" to the Western world for hundreds of years."

Fans gush over pictures of Regina Daniels at the Lost City of Petra

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

cindys_makeover:

"You’ve visited every part of this earth e remain to see Jesus face to face."

sonat_las:

"Cutest in the world ."

iamtemmie_e:

"Petra is the real Mecca."

fridalodwick10:

"Do you believe in love at first sight?."

Regina Daniels shows off her snatched-up body in new photos

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels did not let the weight of having her second child tie her down.

The actress enjoying the perks of being a new mum seems to be getting back in shape quite fast.

Regina shared new photos of herself looking ravishing and young ina white sleeveless top, with pinks shorts and shoes to match.

In a caption, the actress bragged about her beauty, she wrote:

"Love yourself internally and glow externally ✨ #babygirl #forever16 #sweetgirl."

Source: Legit.ng