Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozo today, August 4, added a new year to his age, and he is not keeping calm about it

The reality star, in his way of celebrating himself, took to his verified Instagram page to share a video of some of his deals and achievements over time

Fellow ex-BBNaija housemates like Pere, Dorathy, Tricky T and the likes have taken to his Instagram page to celebrate with him

A popular Nigerian sports analyst and former housemate in Big Brother Naija Lockdown season Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, better known as Ozo, adds a new age today, July 4, and he is celebrating it specially.

Ozo celebrated himself on his verified Instagram page and shared a video of himself with many of his juicy deals staring at him.

BBNaija's Ozo celebrates birthday in style. Credit: @officialozo

Source: Instagram

He is an ambassador to a couple of brands and an analyst on a popular television show, all of which have kept the Imo-state entrepreneur relevant even after the BBNaija show.

In a caption to his post on Instagram, he urged his followers always to aim to enjoy the little things life has to offer and remain humble.

He wrote: “Always aim to enjoy the little things life offers, do numbers and remain humble” NEW DECADE ♥️”

Check out his post below:

Pere, Dorathy, and others hail Ozo

Wathonianyansi:

"Birthday boy ❤️"

Pereegbiofficial:

"Happy birthday bro "

Thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday ultimate light skin "

Itz_praise:

"Happy birthday My gee "

Trikytee:

"Happy birthday broooo many many many more years to come!!!!"

Oluwatoyin8975:

"Love this ❤ Celebrations shall never cease in your life Ozomena. Congratulations "

Princess_isime:

"hey! Birthday dude dance moves don improve o. See me dey copy am."

Yinkola.a:

"Big 30...with well improved dancesteps..we love"

Ozone_adakaibeya:

"OZOEMENA the Great❤❤❤❤❤Happy birthday ❤"

Keeping_up_with_the_ozones:

"This video made me smile "

Source: Legit.ng