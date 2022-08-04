Popular Nigerian rapper Erigga has given his opinion on the current situation of things in the country, especially in regards to corruption

Nigerian indigenous rapper Erigga has joined many Nigerians in reacting to the situation of things in the country.

The rapper, in a tweet, claimed one of Nigeria’s natural resources and biggest export is corruption, adding that no one is talking about it.

Rapper Erigga talks about corruption. Credit: @erigga

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“One of our natural resources and biggest export na corruption but nobody ready for that conversation!”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ibom1stlady:

"This table wey you wan shake so go touch plenty powerful people oo."

omamus_prints:

"Abeg big bross you deserve a certificate."

samueleyekosi:

"If our natural resources na corruption how much do we get when we sell it?"

tha_koncept:

"An honest man is someone that has no opportunity to steal."

ezeobin:

"As it stands now ,we know the truth buh no body ready for that conversation."

obohkmem:

"Do you know corruption started when colonial masters brought privatization nobody knows."

zcoool:

"Even for market Aba wears cheap pass London wear ..#who one die."

Erigga queries EFCC over warnings to landlords

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s new penalty for landlords who rent houses to internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo Boys, stirred social media reactions.

Nigerian rapper Erigga is among those who have taken to social media to react to the new penalty.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, the Nigerian anti-graft body disclosed its legal and prosecution team would be discussing the topic: “Landlord: Give your house to Yahoo boys, spend 15 years in jail,” on Twitter space.

He wrote via his Twitter handle:

“Dem say 15 years imprisonment for landlord when rent house to yahoo boy but what about country when yahoo men dey rule?”

