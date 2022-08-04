Popular music executive Soso Soberekon has highlihted how terrible the economy has become and its impact

In a post sighted online, he pointed out how much money anyone who had one billion naira in their account before President Buhari would have now

Soberekon also revealed that quite a number of people are rich in Nigeria but broke outside the country because of the current exchange rate

Popular Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon has taken to social media to let out his frustration over the state of the country.

In a post sighted online, he disclosed that many people are rich in Nigeria, but broke in American because of the rising exchange rate.

Soso Soberekon laments over the state of the nation Photo credit: @sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

Soberekon pointed out that someone who had one billion naira before the current governmembt came into power would have last six hundred million naira.

In light of the unpleasant development, the music executive banned people from asking him for financial favours until they stop supporting senseless people in the helpm of affairs in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Reactions to Soberekon's post

b3rto_09e:

"Well he’s not capping, if you think you are rich in Nigeria come over here , bring those yeye millions in your account here, yeah you are balling with it in Nigeria , just come and stay here for 2 month that is when we will know you are rich for real lol .. who no go know you know sha "

stevenbergy:

"That second part no be lie... Imagine feeling rich in Nigeria and being really broke in Western countries "

l.tobiloba:

"The second part, so on point. Na who get money dey help. Don’t even ask me for loan, I am not your Credit Union. Everywhere red."

uncleama:

"And some dumb mofos will still vote APC mscheeew."

lavishbyemma_llc:

"Where is the lie"

Young man Daddy Freeze insulted his shoes gets N300k from him and Soso Soberekon

Controversial and popular OAP, Daddy Freze made a young man N300k richer after they exchanged words on Instagram.

The young man identified as Benjamin dragged the media personality for always having an opinion on social media issues.

Shortly after, Benjamin apologised to Freeze and promised to mind his business, a gesture that made the media personality give him N50k for new pair of shoes. Soso Soberekon who was impressed by the fact that Benjamin apologised decided to add N250k to the initial N50k Freeze gave him.

Source: Legit.ng