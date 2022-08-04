Socialite Mompha has broken his silence on social media after he was declared wanted by the EFCC

The bureau de change operator in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram accused the anti-graft agency of trying to extort him

Mompha’s maintained innocence while stressing that he was never involved in any fraudulent activities with Nappy

Socialite Mompha has broken his silence on social media amid his drama with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The flamboyant big boy in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, August 4, maintained that he has been blackmailed and intimidated by the anti-graft agency.

Mompha accuses EFCC of extortion. Photo:@mompha

Source: Instagram

Mompha added that he has come to the realization that he cannot get justice while accusing the EFCC of trying to extort money from him for a crime he never committed.

“All these facts especially the blackmail and intimidation by the EFCC made me come to the conclusion that I cannot get justice within this corrupt laden system as the EFCC was hell bent on extorting money from me for a crime I never committed as well as the Judge who was ready to send me back to prison custody without any evidence or basis,” he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a different portion of his statement, Mompha claimed that Nappy, the individual he was alleged to have engaged in fraudulent activities with was never declared wanted by the EFCC. According to Mompha, this was because the agency allegedly extorted Nappy.

He wrote:

"The so called Nappy I was alleged to have engaged in fraudulent activities with was never declared wanted, the EFCC extorted money, cars and landed properties from Nappy but rather declared me wanted to generate cheap publicity."

Mompha maintained that he never got involved in any crime with Nappy, but only paid money to him through his bureau de change business, without any prior idea of the fraudulent activities he was involved in.

Read his full statement below:

Country orders Mompha's arrest over N6b money laundering

Legit.ng gathered that emerging reports confirmed that the bail granted to popular Lagos socialite, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha was revoked by the court.

The court has also issued a bench warrant for Mompha who was said to have skipped trial on Wednesday, June 22.

Mompha who was arraigned by the EFCC earlier for an 8-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering of over N6 billion is expected to return to court on Thursday, June 30.

Source: Legit.ng