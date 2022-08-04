Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid is always soft for his third baby mama and manager Wizkid even though he doesn't show it

Jada who is expecting her second child with the singer took to her Instagram story channel with the gifts he sent to her

The decorative balloons went all the way up the staircase, and several flowers adorned the table in the video

Nigerian singer Wizkid's third baby mama and manager Jada Pollock has sparked reactions on social media with a recent post.

The mum of one who is expecting another child with the singer took to her Instagram story channel with a video of romantic gifts she received from Wizkid.

Nigerians react as Wizkid sends Jada romantic gofts Photo credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Several flowers which have been kept alive in water adorned Jada's table, and a huge decorative balloon covered the entire length of her staircase.

The manager captioned the post with a profession of love for Wizkid as she thanked him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react to the gesture

haraphat___:

"I am happy for you "

tosingrace:

"So Wizkid self like floweruna no quick tell me na."

omorewa.hair.wig:

"So baba is this romantic beautiful."

unified_wale:

"Na jada wizkid go marry las las."

kasiemuobii:

"Guy if man love you you know see machala loves jada."

priscilia_adasi:

"E fit be say Wizzy don marry this woman."

tosexy7:

"Jadesola don born I guess."

mss_veey:

"And una say wizkid no get emotions"

j_boy86:

"Like this Wizkid don finally settle down."

Jada P shares beautiful photos to confirm she’s expecting 2nd child with Wizkid

Wizkid is about to become a father again after one of his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Jada shared the good news with her numerous followers on Instagram and expressed how excited she is about the new baby she is expecting with the singer.

Her first son, Zion also featured in one of the photos as the little man kissed her mother's big baby bump anticipating to be a big brother.

The talent manager also spoke about returning to work after going into labour.

Source: Legit.ng