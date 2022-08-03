“Serve Breakfast for Person Wedding”: Reactions As Video Shows Bread and Eggs As Party Souvenir
- Weddings are great but the Yoruba tribe remain undefeated when it comes to incentives and gifts
- The video of souvenirs shared at a wedding recently has sparked reactions and commendations on social media
- A crate of eggs and bread might not be idealsouvenirs, but with the state of the country, Nigerians think it is a good idea
As prices of commodities in the country continue to rise, people who share souvenirs at weddings have tailored their gifts to cushion the effect.
In a video sighted online, guests at a Yoruba wedding went home with typical breakfast menu as party souvenirs.
The huge loaves of bread loaded in baskets were handed out to guests at various tables with neatly packaged eggs in small white crates.
Nigerians react to the trend
superwoman9ja:
"The combo makes sense."
benny_lee04:
"Dem try cus egg and bread na hot cake for market "
symplychi_oma:
"Very thoughtful ... hunger too much "
wrldprincecharming:
"You go eat abi you no go eat? "
sohigh_xy:
"anything goes in Yoruba wedding I don receive Dodo before."
callmedamy:
"I don know say na yoruba party…i trust my people "
opeyemiadelerin:
"In this present economy? I fit start to dey cry if them share me this kind souvenir "
uchextianah:
"Yoruba owambes are unbeatable they are the initiator of every sort of souvenirs "
kameel___:
"Ain't no PARTY like a Lagos PARTY"
ronadet4ola:
"Hunger is in the land, so if they give u this at a party pls appreciate it."
cul_me_ino:
"The kind of souvenirs that are important at times like this."
"Person go use him hand dey share breakfast for him own wedding."
Actor Alesh, other guests receive live chickens as party souvenir
The popular saying; 'there's no party like a Lagos party' gets truer by the day and Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni had an amusing experience.
The young actor who attended a Lagos party recently took to his Instagram story channel with a video of the moment received an unusual souvenir.
Alesh who could not hide his excitement/surprise held a live chicken while another person tried to tie it with a pink ribbon.
