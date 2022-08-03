Weddings are great but the Yoruba tribe remain undefeated when it comes to incentives and gifts

The video of souvenirs shared at a wedding recently has sparked reactions and commendations on social media

A crate of eggs and bread might not be idealsouvenirs, but with the state of the country, Nigerians think it is a good idea

As prices of commodities in the country continue to rise, people who share souvenirs at weddings have tailored their gifts to cushion the effect.

In a video sighted online, guests at a Yoruba wedding went home with typical breakfast menu as party souvenirs.

Nigerians react as wedding guests receive souvenir at wedding Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The huge loaves of bread loaded in baskets were handed out to guests at various tables with neatly packaged eggs in small white crates.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to the trend

superwoman9ja:

"The combo makes sense."

benny_lee04:

"Dem try cus egg and bread na hot cake for market "

symplychi_oma:

"Very thoughtful ... hunger too much "

wrldprincecharming:

"You go eat abi you no go eat? "

sohigh_xy:

"anything goes in Yoruba wedding I don receive Dodo before."

callmedamy:

"I don know say na yoruba party…i trust my people "

opeyemiadelerin:

"In this present economy? I fit start to dey cry if them share me this kind souvenir "

uchextianah:

"Yoruba owambes are unbeatable they are the initiator of every sort of souvenirs "

kameel___:

"Ain't no PARTY like a Lagos PARTY"

ronadet4ola:

"Hunger is in the land, so if they give u this at a party pls appreciate it."

cul_me_ino:

"The kind of souvenirs that are important at times like this."

bree_sinach:

flo_316:

"Person go use him hand dey share breakfast for him own wedding."

Actor Alesh, other guests receive live chickens as party souvenir

The popular saying; 'there's no party like a Lagos party' gets truer by the day and Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni had an amusing experience.

The young actor who attended a Lagos party recently took to his Instagram story channel with a video of the moment received an unusual souvenir.

Alesh who could not hide his excitement/surprise held a live chicken while another person tried to tie it with a pink ribbon.

Source: Legit.ng