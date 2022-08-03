Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has opened up about her close-knit relationship with junior colleague, Titi Kuti

The Nollywood actor who plays Sobowale’s bodyguard in Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys movie was described as a humble and respectful chap

Kuti, on the other hand, mentioned how he goes to parties with Sobowale and people say all sorts about their relationship

Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale was recently a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s With Chude and she was joined by junior colleague, Titi Kuti aka Ade Tiger.

The two opened up about their relationship has blossomed since they both worked on Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys series.

Sola Sobowale on her relationship with Titi Kuti. Photo: @chedeity/@titikuti_official

Source: Instagram

Kuti, while recounting their experience working together mentioned how the attraction grew after she noticed that he was not like others who couldn’t really approach her.

The respected actress, on the other hand, pointed out how she loves the young actor and has also taken him as a son.

According to her, she was drawn to Kuti because of the qualities he exhibited that easily made it obvious that he was properly raised.

Sobowale described him as humble, respectful and a guy who wouldn’t be found in places where his peers would rather spend their time.

Watch the actress speak below:

In a different snippet shared on Jideonwo’s page, Kuti mentioned how he often goes to social functions with the actress and how people peddle all sorts of rumours about them

Watch Kuti speak below:

Social media users react

fdnaturales said:

"This was so beautiful to watch. Their synergy is amazing."

tomiwa_faleye said:

"The relationship is so cute, why am I smiling like I won lottery."

kadora_beauty said:

"Whew! Now I need to see KOB again I miss seeing them together. ."

crispytreatzng said:

"It's so Refreshing to see them both and the beautiful off screen relationship they've built."

mz_tobore said:

"We love them any which way......even sweeter if they've found love! As long as their actions & decisions isn't hurting anyone..... We're good o jare ."

Sola Sobowale talks about leaving fame to raise her kids

Still in a related story about the actress, Legit.ng reported that Sola Sobowale talked about her complete absence from the Nigerian movie scene some years ago.

The Superstory actress during a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said it was a sacrifice she made for her children

Sobowale recounted how she flew down to London and noticed that the motherly touch was missing in her children’s ways

