Actor Yul Edochie’s daughter Danielle does not seem to have any interest in dating or getting into any serious relationship with boys

The girl made this clear to a fan who asked her if she doesn’t find it weird that at age 18, she has no boyfriend and doesn’t even want one

According to her, she doesn’t find it weird at all, and it is normal for one to be uninterested in dating and that relationships aren’t compulsory

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s daughter Danielle Yul-Edochie has made it clear to the public that she is happy to be single and not in any relationship at her age.

Danielle revealed this during a Question and Answer session with her followers on her Instagram page through her IG stories.

Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle answers questions from fans. Credit: @danielleyuledochie

Source: Instagram

One of her followers had asked if she didn’t find it weird that at age 18, she had never dated and was not interested until God knows when and she gave the fan a short and precise answer.

According to her, she doesn’t find it weird at all, and whenever it happens for her to be in a relationship, it will happen without her stressing it.

She also added that it was normal to be uninterested in dating as being in a romantic relationship wasn’t compulsory.

She wrote:

“It isn’t weird at all. People make it seem like it is so essential to be in one (relationship), especially when you are this young. So, don’t sweat it abeg, when it happens, it happens. It is normal to be uninterested too like relationships aren’t compulsory.”

Another fan also asked if people always wanted her to be an actress because her dad is an actor. She replied in the affirmative and also added that she wasn’t interested.

On her what her greatest fear was, Danielle said not making heaven was her greatest fear.

Danielle Yul-Edochie's IG stories Credit: @danielleyuledochie

Source: Instagram

