Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s daughter, Daniella, has had enough of social media users seeking to know all that is going on in her family

The university undergraduate made it clear that people should focus on their families instead of asking about her own

Daniella went on to point out how embarrassing it is that strangers are so consumed with investing their time in other people’s lives

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s daughter, Daniella, has put her foot down and lampooned netizens who want to keep abreast with all that is going on in their household.

The young lady recently had a session with her question and answer session with her followers on Instagram but some of them crossed a personal line.

When two fans posed questions about her family, the university graduate was quick to make it clear that people should focus on their own families.

Daniella stressed that people need to learn to mind their businesses instead of poke nosing into the affairs of others.

The visibly irritated young lady wondered how people come online and are so invested in other people’s lives, especially while doing so with a sense of entitlement.

"People need to learn to mind their business. How do you come online just to invest in other people's lives and feel so entitled to it. Isn't it embarrassing?" she wrote.

See a screenshot below:

Yul Edohie gushes over daughter Daniella, warns boys

Still in a related story, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie knows how pretty his daughter Danielle is, and he warned boys not to come to his house.

Legit.ng reported that the popular actor shared a photo of the 17-year-old on his page and gushed over how pretty she is as well as her academic achievement.

Edochie's followers, as usual, took to the comment section to drag him for taking a second wife, Judy Austin, after he already had beautiful kids with May.

"Have you heard the Igbo saying: boys bia megwara? Hahaha She will surely get married someday. Just pray that she will get a good man who will not cheat on her or hurt her with a second wife. May God continue to bless and protect her..." one follower wrote.

