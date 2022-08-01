Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, recently met with legendary singer, King Sunny Ade, and he posted about it online

Ninalowo shared a video from their meeting on his official Instagram page as he explained what transpired

The movie star who was all smiles as he prostrated to show appreciation to the singer, noted that KSA claimed to be his biggest fan

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, recently shared his interesting meeting with legendary singer, King Sunny Ade, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of the moment he met KSA as he explained what transpired.

In the clip, Ninalowo was seen to be all smiles as the singer spoke to him. After a while, the actor bent down and prostrated to greet KSA before they walked off together.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo meets King Sunny Ade. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption of the video, the actor explained that KSA had claimed to be his biggest fan and even prayed for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

“When KSA says he is your biggest fan & prays for you!! Big Maka tins niyen ooo

May his grace never cease Maka ”

Congratulations pour in for Ninalowo over his meeting with King Sunny Ade

Shortly after the video was posted online, a number of fans and celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate Ninalowo. Read what some of them had to say below:

Mrmacaroni1:

“KSA ❤️”

Yuledochie:

“LEGENDARY ❤️❤️”

Uzee_usman:

“Baba want to cry o maka 1 ✊”

Charles_okocha:

“King sunny ade been a big fan of that Legend ❤️”

Dejairo75

“See 75years old man. Strong and agile. KSA”

Nice one.

Obasanjo, 85, steals show as he dances with KSA at party

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, recently warmed many hearts on social media after a video of him dancing went viral on social media.

The ex-president was one of the VIP guests present at Princess (Dr) Mrs Folashade Abiodun Omotade’s chieftaincy title conferment party.

The star performer of the day was legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, and Obasanjo was spotted with him on stage.

In the video shared on Instagram by City People, the 85-year-old ex-president was seen grooving to KSA’s performance as the singer praised him with fine words.

Source: Legit.ng