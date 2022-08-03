Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has set the records straight on social media in regards to a meeting had with VP Osinbajo some years ago alongside industry colleagues

Henshaw argued that they were all invited to meet the vice president because they all have a certain level of credibility

Responding to an unnamed party, the actress noted that no money was given out at the meeting as she dared the individual to come out with evidence

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to social media with a series of tweets clearing the air as regards a meeting held with VP Yemi Osinbajo years ago.

Henshaw while addressing an unnamed individual made it clear that she and a host of other industry colleagues were invited to meet Osinbajo, and that was simply because they all had a certain level of credibility.

Kate Henshaw blows hot over meeting with VP Osinbajo years ago. Photo: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

“If you want to be invited: 1. You must attain a certain level of credibility and I have it in tons.. argue with the Judas in you,” her post read.

See tweets below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a different post, the actress made it clear that no money was given to those who were at the meeting, adding that any evidence suggesting otherwise should be brought forward.

The Blood Sisters actress equally shared a photo taken with the VP while stating that no one in the picture is ‘hungry’.

More tweets below:

Social media users react

@Ifudiya said:

"Omoh! Aunty Kate carry vawulence enter August ."

@artsdepaul

"Hahahahahaa Hanty @HenshawKate. Abeg give them back to back. Its the diesel for me.."

@sundayikale said:

"Omo this wan loud ooo."

@kentyugofficial said:

"Aunty Kate, go easy on em ."

@rockyduke234 said:

"Aunty Kate... If you no @ the person how this vawulence wan take grow???"

Kate Henshaw shares experience with woman at party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Kate Henshaw took to social media with a brief narration of her encounter with a woman at an event.

The respected film star said the individual wanted a photo immediately after she arrived at the event but she asked for some minutes to settle in.

To Henshaw’s utter surprise, the woman completely ignored her after she went to call her to take the pictures she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng