A TikToker identified as @cafy_xx recently got social media users cracking up with laughter over her latest video

In a now-viral video currently trending, she shared the ankara jumpsuit she received after commissioning a tailor to make a stylish fit

Several internet users have reacted with amusement, with some tagging the original designer to the post

Social media users have been cracking up with laughter after yet another lady recently got disappointed by her tailor.

Identified as @cafy_xx, the lady took to TikTok to share a video of the jumpsuit she got from her tailor.

Nigerians have reacted to the video. Credit: @_stitchesbyaisy_, @cafy_xx

Source: Instagram

In the video, she starts by showing a photo of the mixed print jumpsuit, which featured orange bottoms and the top part made with green fabric and cold shoulder puffy sleeves.

However, what she got was a far cry from the original design.

Not only was the fitting done wrong, but it also shared no semblance to the style @cafy_xx had wanted.

"I don't know how to feel," she wrote

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on style recreation

__neetah:

"The tailor turn her to female bouncer."

___starr_light:

"Why is she standing like that."

sooqutebeautyempire:

"U didn’t even give the tailor different materials."

yomide_alaso:

"The new avengers."

udiwears_atelier:

"What kind of playing is this?"

ochuwaamakhabi:

"They should use pin to hold it from the back, it will bring out the fitting and the length extend to the floor.....You are welcome."

leonnabeddingsandfabs:

"No be the same fabric nah. You sure say no be your maternal sister cousin sew am free for you.?"

Source: Legit.ng