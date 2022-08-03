Beautiful young Nollywood actress Mary Lazarus has revealed the particular prayer point her nephews always say for her no matter what she does for them

Lazarus shared on her Insta-story that her younger ones are fond of constantly praying for a virtuous husband for her whenever she sends them money

The screen diva made this family issue public while asking why they don't pray for more money for her and less about a partner for her

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Mary Lazarus is a beautiful young lady in the ever-buzzing Nigerian entertainment industry.

The talented movie star, who is still single, has taken to her social media page to reveal how her siblings tend to reciprocate whatever affectionate acts she shows them.

Mary Lazarus finds it funny that her siblings' only prayers for her recently are about her finding a suitable spouse Photo credit: @mary_lazarus

Source: Instagram

Mary wrote in the post shared that she recently sent her nephews money for passing their school exams.

However, she noted that since she gave them the cash, they now wake her up daily with prayer messages.

Lazarus also revealed that the prayer messages are usually about her finding a good husband.

She then asked why they don't pray for her to have more money instead of the prayers about her getting a virtuous spouse.

See Mary's post below:

See the reactions Mary's post stirred online:

@it_is__anastasia:

" Amen to their prayers."

@chika_bae16:

"My own na everyday topic for my house I don tire."

@bigmanwife:

"I pray God answer thier prayers for you. To get Good husband nor easy. Emphasize on the GOOD."

@titialice96:

"From their mouths to God's ear."

@angels_circle_apparel:

"They want you to be happy for the rest of your life.❤️."

@hollarharyor:

"Do you have pvc ?Maybe that’s y you don’t have a Bf yet."

