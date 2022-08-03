Popular Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachuku, is proud of reaching the landmark age of 40 and he is sharing his excitement with fans online

The actor released new lovely photos to mark the special age and referred to himself as a beautiful man

Uti also noted that he doubted the general saying that life begins at 40, Nigerians have showered him with lovely wishes on his birthday

Ace Nigerian actor, Uti Nwachukwu, is excited to join the 40 club as he released new flawless photos on his official Instagram page to celebrate the big age.

In one of the posts he shared about his birthday, Uti noted that God rested after creating him and referred to himself as a beautiful man.

Uti Nwachukwu celebrates 40th birthday. Credit: @siruti

Source: Instagram

In another post, Uti pointed out that he doubt the general saying that life begins at 40 as he disclosed that he was he was scared about the age.

The actor further stressed that the year 2022 has been his most successful year in the past decade because it feel like a renewal.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out one of the posts below:

Check the one he calls himself a beautiful man below:

Nigerians join Uti Nwachukwu in the celebration

A number of Uti Nwachukwu fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of his post to celebrate with him and send lovely wishes to him on his 40th birthday.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialozo__:

"Happy birthday G many more years stay blessed."

Itz_praise:

"This one is Mother Confessor vibes oh."

Tola0211:

"Happy Birthday Sir Uti.40 looks good on you."

Emeldahn:

"Happy birthday to one of the most entertaining BBA alumni."

Oliveemodi:

"Zeus no do pass like this ⚡️ ⚡️⚡️. You look so divine. Wishing you the best new decade that gets even better from here on."

"Nigerians wouldn’t have listened to Jesus If he came at this time": Uti Nwachukwu

Legit.ng recalls that some months back ace TV presenter, Uti Nwachukwu, took to his social media pages to serve some spiritual tips to the excitement of his fans.

The actor wrote on his Twitter page, saying money is the new threat and the love of money in the modern-day.

Uti had written on his page that even if Jesus Christ had come in this time and age no one would have listened to him because he wasn't wealthy

Source: Legit.ng