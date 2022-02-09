Popular Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu, has expressed his opinion about the love for money among people of the modern age

Uti said if Jesus had come at this period many wouldn't have listened to him because they will feel he is not a rich man

The actor also said if Jesus had wanted to become one of the richest men in the world, he had all it takes to make it happen but he chose love

Ace actor, Uti Nwachukwu, is serving spiritual tips on social media to the excitement of his fans.

The actor took to his Twitter page to discuss the love of money in the modern-day and related it to the days of Jesus Christ.

Uti opined that money is the new threat and the love for it wouldn't have made people of today believe Jesus because they will feel it is only rich people that can make sense in their conversations.

The actor also said Jesus had what it takes to be the richest man and also had the spiritual influence to manipulate everyone but he chose love instead.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Uti's comments about the love for money and that of Jesus Christ, most of them hailed his thoughts.

Rickyderekk:

"Only the rich have the final say. How sad?"

RoyaltyXystus:

"Jesus wasn't poor in his time here on earth."

emeghebo_mathew:

"Don't forget, Nigeria's doesn't joke with church. Because no one want their ancestors to remember them."

Oyetioluwole:

"UTI, you said it all. You wouldn't have passed the message better. May the creator bless you."

Why do we need deliverance again? Timi Dakolo asks Christians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timi Dakolo got people talking after he asked a probing question on social media.

The Iyawo Mi crooner wanted to know why Christians still break curses after they have been saved by Jesus Christ.

As expected, his question got a lot of comments as followers shared their honest comments.

