Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has proclaimed that he concurs with the common saying that life starts at 40.

The movie star made this declaration in a post he shared on his Instagram page to meant to celebrate his industry colleague Uti Nwachukwu

Yul's post also claimed that since he turned the landmark age, he has only been getting finer and fresher

The notoriously outspoken Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared his two cents on what he thinks of the landmark age of 40 with a post on Instagram.

The father of 5 has constantly been in the news lately after his second wife scandal. He seems not to be moved by the persistent public criticisms of him and his unchristian-like action of taking a second wife.

Yul had earlier celebrated his industry colleague Uti Nwachukwu on his 40th birthday with a post on his official Instagram page.

He has now used the opportunity to note that Uti's 40th birthday celebration has helped embolden his conviction that life begins at 40.

The thespian further affirmed that the reason, why he believes in this common saying, is because ever since he reached the landmark age, he has only been getting finer and fresher.

Read Yul's post in his own words:

"Today @siruti reminded me that life begins at 40. And I think I agree."

"Cos I can't seem to understand how I'm getting finer and fresher at 40. Na wa oo. God dey work oo. EZEDIKE 1."

Read the reactions Yul's post generated:

@rekonnectafrica

"Go marry more wives so you will get finer and finer. You don drink wata drop cup."

@nkeirukajane

"Getting more confused at 40."

@right.up.101

"It’s like you need affirmation from Instagram. IG is not real life. It’s delusional. Find God."

@chiamaka.francis.9

"U are supposed to be wearing two rings. One for May and one for Judy. Confusion master!."

@cocobabyyu

"Marrying a second hand wife at 40."

@mimigian57

"You too like attention everything about you dey pepper me for body.go apologise to your beautiful wife and children God bless you with."

Source: Legit.ng