A source close to comedian Chris Rock has reported that he is not ready to address the infamous Oscar Awards slap

Will Smith recently made an emotional and public apology to Chris, stating he regretted his actions

The actor hit the comedian during the Oscar Awards ceremony after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's balding head

Chris Rock does not plan on reaching out to Will Smith after the actor made a public apology months after the infamous Oscar Awards slap.

A source has revealed Chris Rock doesn't plan to reach out to Will Smith after his public apology for Oscar Awards slap. photo: Will Smith, Getty Images, Redferns.

Will Smith apology

According to Daily Mail, a source revealed that the 57-year-old comedian is in no mood to rekindle their friendship with Will.

The source further disclosed that Chris views the public apology to him as a bid by the 53-year-old 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor to repair his public image.

ET Online quoted the source saying:

"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will. He (Will Smith) needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris."

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

On Saturday, July 30, Will released footage expressing his remorse and deep apology to Chris Rock after slapping him at the Oscars.

Will Smith resigns from Academy of Motion Pictures

Will Smith made an emotional announcement that he would resign from the Academy of Motion Pictures following his actions at the 94th Academy Awards. He had slapped Chris Rock following a joke at his wife's expense.

The Academy had warned that there would be consequences as this was seen as a breach of their terms and conditions.

He apologised to Chris Rock and all other people he may have hurt with his actions. He said that he had betrayed the trust of the Academy and allowed violence to overtake reason.

Chris Rock still processing slap

The comedian broke his silence during his show which had the sale of tickets go up since the Oscar incident happened.

Those in attendance during the comedy show were excited to see him and hoped he could address the slapping incident.

The crowd shouted his name even before he came on stage and he walked in donning an all-white outfit and the whole crowd gave him a standing ovation.

