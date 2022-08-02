Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, is back with a topic that got people laughing on social media

The actor called on singer Iyanya to go and meet his ex-lover, Yvonne Nelson, and apologise to her if he really desires to thrive in his music career

Uche noted that Yvonne has anointing in her that can make Iyanya successful

The young man also passed a slight dig at Blessing CEO and her career, which he said was bending to one side

Actor Uche Maduagwu is back dropping controversial statements online after making a call to Iyanya about things to do to boost his chances of winning international music awards.

Uche revisited Iyanya's relationship with Yvonne Nelson and advised him to return to the Ghanaian actress if he wants to win a Grammy award in the future.

Uche Maduagwu advises Iyanya on Yvonne Nelson. Credit: @iyanya @yvonnenelsongh @uchemaduagwu.

Source: Instagram

The actor noted that Yvonne has an anointing in her, and Iyanya should tap into it.

According to him:

"Jesus has given her anointing to make you win big international music awards with a single prayer for you. Go and ask genuine prophets and they will tell you this."

He also shaded Blessing CEO and her career.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's post about Iyanya

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Uche Maduagwu's post advising Iyanya to apologise to Yvonne Nelson.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Jaymahoney22:

"Blessing Ikebe don suffer for your hand."

Sphinedeex:

"You and dis blessing ikebe self."

Alendro:

"Which kain dead topic you wake so? I'm sure Iyanya and Yvonne have forgotten that they dated each other, naso e cheap to win Grammy?"

Ogie150c:

"I love the new Iyanya's song, it is a hit track."

Source: Legit.ng