The forthcoming 2023 general elections continue to generate drama among Nigerians and it appears family units are not left out.

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji and his wife, Ngozi, have gotten members of the online community talking after making it clear that they are not in support of the same presidential candidate.

Zack Orji's wife declares for Peter Obi. Photo: @realngoziorji/@realzachorji/@officialbat/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

Hours after Orji’s campaign video for All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu surfaced on social media, Nneka made her choice known as well.

Apparently, Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi made an appearance at her church and Nneka couldn’t contain her joy as he graced the stage and addressed the congregation.

Sharing a video of Obi on her page, Ngozi made it crystal clear that she is fully ‘OBIdient’ and supports an Obi presidency.

She wrote:

"It was An Awesome Time Today. That Moment Our Apostle General Anselm Madubuko Introduced H E Sir Peter Obi. What an Awesome Way To Wrap up AZUSA 20 Conference. God bless you Sir for Coming. We are OBIdient. We Move."

See her post below:

Social media users react

danielchukwuemelie said:

"Na here we Dey Auntie!!! Forget talk!."

seascorpion87 said:

"Mummy wey Sabi better things ."

elder_intoto said:

"Please advise your husband or else I will tell Lizzi benson."

onyenzeofficial said:

"God bless U ma A new Nigeria is possible with PeterObi ."

johnndupu8 said:

"God bless you madam...... Oga don get credit alert the cap nonsense."

johnson_olorunfemi said:

"You're a woman of virtue, a woman who can choose for herself and stand her ground."

