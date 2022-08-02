Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo continues to give his fans and followers on social media a look into his new luxury home

The actor recently shared more pictures and videos showing the before and after state of the kitchen in the house

Many people couldn’t help but take to the comment section to gush over the kitchen while noting how cooking there will be so stress-free

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo started off the month of August on an amazing note as he happily took to social media with pictures and videos showing his new luxury home.

Interestingly, the actor has no problem giving his fans and followers a complete virtual tour as he returned with pictures showing another part of the home.

Alexx Ekubo flaunts kitchen in his new home. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

This time around, Ekubo showed his Instagram fans the before and after state of the kitchen in his new home. The kitchen interior was revamped from its boring state to one that was more appropriate and matched other parts of the home.

Sharing the post, Ekubo mentioned how a kitchen is also a place of importance to him. He wrote:

"The Heartbeat of every home is the kitchen, it’s pretty much the most important part of the house to me, well after the bedroom because I love to eat & sleep."

See the post below:

Social media users react

ninyingceveline said:

"Some girls re already checking things out."

uchennaji said:

"Dear God, biko cover my brother’s kitchen from “Have you eaten? Let me come make something for you helper, amen."

bettybecks343 said:

"If you finish cooking you fit lie down for kitchen and sleep."

mendex_dmw said:

"See AC for kitchen, I never even fit buy for my sitting room, may our hustle pay off one day IJN. Congratulations bros Ikuku."

official_quinaflag said:

"Cooking will be so much fun in this kitchen. It's beautiful."

favour_gabr said:

"Na money really be fine Bobo oo see packaging na abeg u dey find chef congratulations brother."

