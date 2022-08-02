One of the most talked about Level-up housemates Hermes is the second Head of House after Eloswag's reign

Hermes win has sparked different sections on social media with many comparing him to 2021 ex-housemate Pere

BBNaija fans are of the opinion that Hermes looked hungry for power, and now that he has it, his colleagues will suffer

Big Brother Naija 2022 housemate Hermes' emergence as the second Head of House has sparked reactions on social media.

The reality star's hunger for power and passion has got many show lovers comparing him to 2021's Pere and his military regime as HOH.

Nigerians say Hermes is the new Pere reloaded

Source: Instagram

Pere during his time was strict with his fellow contestants who to him, had lost focus, and it looks like Hermes also has the 'straightening' trait in him.

Nigerians react to Hermes' win

@_AndiswaKhumalo

"The way level 1 housemates are going to suffer with Hermes as HOH. General Pere walked so Hermes can fly"

@NaaDarlinDeNise:

". They deserve it. They are too relaxed.|

@AboloreAyanleye:

"Wetin be this . If that’s the case then omo they’re in for one long week o."

vicci_glowskincare_:

"The way character changed I knew they will see themselves "

jennys_fragrance2:

"I swear the hunger for power in his eyes is scary, anybody wey do anyhow go collect wotowoto "

edithnjei:

"It's the way he sat on the HOH chair and said "you guys should shift,you are blocking the TV" i just love me some Hermes."

dialokeoluchi:

"That guy go do them shege."

enita09:

"He transformed into a character "

Eloswag emerges first HOH

The Big Brother Naija season 7 started on an interesting note, and on Monday, July 25, the housemates had their first arena games.

The arena games determine who emerges as the Head of House for the week, and the first for the Level-up contestants was Eloswag.

Eloswag's win granted him and the contestants in his part of the house immunity from nomination. He would however be able to pick someone from the other house.

After the HOH games, Eloswag proceeded to the diary room where Biggie informed him that the nomination is fake but should be kept a little secret between them.

