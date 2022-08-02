The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Hermes has revealed how a female colleague of his on the show toasted him

The energetic dancer made this revelation during a conversation with his other housemates in the Kitchen

Hermes said the lady contestant asked him out by using a metaphoric reference to the popular classic cartoon "The Beauty and the Beast"

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition is gradually beginning to get to the crunchy parts that lovers of the show pay to see.

Hermes Iyele, the colourful BBNaija housemate, revealed during a conversation with his colleagues that one of the lady contestants on the show asked him out.

Energetic BBNaija dancer Hermes Iyele gossips about Beauty Photo credit: @hermesiyele/@beautytukura

Source: Instagram

He said the lady housemate Beauty walked up to him and toasted him.

During the conversation with Sheggz, Deji and Bella, he explained that his lady colleague asked him out by using a metaphoric reference to the famous Walt Disney classic, "The Beauty and the Beast".

Hermes said the lady housemate referred to him as the beast and herself as beauty.

Watch the conversation below:

See how netizens reacted to Hermes toast gossip:

@uchejoseph20:

"Beauty and the Beast Hermes my favorite."

@paula_.xo.xo:

"Hermes scares me and its not just his looks; his energy,actions and reations.i watched I'm closely during the HOH games;his vibration, deep breath scared the sh*t out of me like he was about to go off like a ticking bomb...yes,he sounds intelligent and I don't think he is a bad person...I just feel that the street has reshaped him in unthinkable ways."

@antagonisticmama:

"Ehn!! For em imagination abi? That girl's over familiarity with the boys might just make her look cheap before dem, I pray she locks up and stick only to Groovy and focus on her game, make she no dey even greet dem."

@itzzkaycee:

"Ngwanu!!! Disney ship."

@faabzcollections:

"No be beauty n the beast save am na strategy that girl is smart they don switch am with christy o."

Hermes talks about his polyamorous affair with two girlfriends

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7, the Level Up edition, started July 23rd, and one of the unique characters that have caught attention since then is Hermes.

He is the expressive young man that revealed he has two official girlfriends who both know about themselves.

During his introduction, Hermes spoke about his relationship and explained how the relationship between himself and the two ladies works and how they maintain a polyamorous affair.

