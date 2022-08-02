Not just fans of the BBNaija Level-up reality show shared reactions to Hermes' emergence as the head of house

His colleagues are also a bit scared of having him lead the team for the week after Bella said some funny words about Hermes' looks

Bella noticed Hermes' serious stern looks and told Doyin that they are in for big trouble in the house

Hermes' tenure as the head of house of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 has caused stirs on social media and among his fellow housemates.

A video of the moment Hermes's colleague, Bella, told Doyin that they might be in for a big deal has got people talking on social media.

Upon sighting the new head of house no-nonsense look, Bella told Doyin:

"Wahala dey oo, we don die."

Her reactions to the looks got most fans looking forward to the tenure of Hermes as the head of house.

Nigerians react to Bella's video

Social media users and fans of the reality show have dropped different comments about Bella's reaction to Hermes' looks as head of house.

Belleeileen:

"This one go do pass General Pere."

Molara37:

"Why e con open eye like this."

Peacendabai:

"Dem go hear word this week they better nor loose the wager again."

Angellla567:

"Omo Hermès is scary sha."

Mzmeemee1:

"This guy gives me d creeps, he is so weird!"

Ebuka reacts to Hermes' emergence as head of house

The BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, reacted to the emergence of Hermes as the new head of house as he felt his colleagues won't find it easy.

Hermes, during the head of house games, beat level 2's Dotun and Cyph to win the contest after the three of them qualified for the final round of the game.

Hermes emerging head of house means all other housemates in the level 1 house are saved from possible eviction this week. Fans of the show have also reacted to his emergence.

