Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently had his concert in Atlanta, and comedian AY attended with other excited fans

The comedian, on his Twitter page, shared a video of one of the highlights of the night as the massive crowd sang along with Burna Boy

AY expressed how happy he is to be Nigerian and to have witnessed the greatness Burna Boy performed outside the country

Nigerian comedian AY witnessed Buna Boy's recent performance in Atlanta, and he could not help but gush over the singer.

To buttress his point, AY shared a video from the concert which had hundreds of fans in attendance.

AY shares video from Burna Boy's concert in Atlanta Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@AYCOMEDIAN

Source: Instagram

The event arena was packed full with each of the attendees singing along to Burna Boy's hit single Last Last.

The comedian wrote on Twitter:

"Las Las beyond breakfast, @burnaboy is a big GOAT for lunch and dinner on every levels of musical culture. I was so proud to be a Nigerian tonight in Atlanta."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

@Claytonikenna:

"I'm just proud of our comedians and artists who help make us forget we're from here. Sometimes I wish we ain't from here cos this country don't deserve us, esp our artists and comedians."

@chrizz_paull:

"Nigerians are representing. Good time to witness the entertainment industry strive."

@Nathanseeker:

"The break up favoured him. Time to start breaking up."

@ChrisKarthy:

"That's massive. Realest in the game, African GIANT!"

@ayomievans:

"When he said selling out stadiums is next on his plans, he wasn't joking."

@alius388:

"Yes. Happy to hear this. He is truly an African Giant."

